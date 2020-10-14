OCALA, Fla. — When he addresses the crowd in Ocala Friday, it will mark the second time in a week that President Donald Trump has visited Central Florida ahead of the November election.

What You Need To Know Trump will appear Friday at Ocala International Airport



It will be his second trip to Central Florida in a week



The event will start at 4 p.m. with the doors opening at 1 p.m.

Attend the event or not, people in Ocala say no matter where you stand, voting is pivotal.

Many people who attended Trump's Sanford rally Monday know without a doubt they’ll be bubbling in his name at the polls.

But others, like Anthony Ortiz, are undecided.

“It’s been a rough year,” he said. “There’s a few things I like about both the majority candidates. I’m still kind of watching the debates and listening to a lot of what they’ve got to say. Some things I’m happy about, some things I’m not.”

One thing he knows he’s pleased with is mail-in voting.

This year’s primary was his first time trying it.

“It was easy,” he said. “I liked it, I think I’m going to continue doing it even after this whole thing, because when you’re working and you’re busy, it’s a struggle to try to find a few minutes to get to the polls.”

Marion County is already seeing a larger vote-by-mail turn out than in 2016. With more than 50,000 ballots requested, more than half have already been returned.

For Ortiz, whether it’s Trump or Biden, his vote will be signed, stamped and delivered.

Political analysts say central Florida plays a key role in the election outcome.

University of Central Florida Political science professor Aubrey Jewett says Central Florida is like the “swing of the swing state.”

“So if either of the candidates can win decisively throughout Central Florida, they most likely will win the state and have a leg up on winning the presidency,” he said.