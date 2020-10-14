ORLANDO, Fla. — Not many things have been impacted by COVID-19 as much as sports.

Especially for a smaller college like Rollins, where because of their Division II status, most of their sports have been canceled, leaving sports arenas and intramural fields on campus quiet.

“The NCAA has shut down most of the contact sports...We can’t do soccer. We can’t do flag football, basketball, the traditional, some of my favorites,” said Rollins College Director of Rec Sports Nathan Arrowsmith.

But a different breed of sport is alive and well.

“Who would’ve thought eventually that we would transition into esports,” he said.

Arrowsmith said the transition from intramurals to esports happened in large part thanks to student gamer Ben Katz.

“I think it’s really been, really good for a lot of people,” Katz said.

He first founded the Rollins Rampage esports team with just a few of his friends in 2019.

But the pandemic elevated their status.

“COVID started in March, really that’s when everyone got sent home, and since then our numbers have just skyrocketed," Katz said. "We started with maybe like 10 people and now we’re up to 67."

The team competes against colleges across the country.

Rollins has provided a new esports room for the team, featuring 15 computers powered by Ryzen 3700X processors and Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER graphics cards.

And they can also do it all socially distanced.

“A lot of our players are actually competing from home,” Katz said.

They may not all be together physically, but Arrowsmith says it’s connecting students in a time of isolation.

“I think they’ve been itching to have some competition, and to do it in community, with their club, with their team,” he said.

The team has helped so many, it’s even earned Katz the Unsung Hero award from the college.

But Katz is just happy to do something he loves, while helping others get back a piece of their college experience.

“And now that COVID’s happening and everything else is really getting canceled or completely revamped, this is really gonna help a lot of people,” he said.