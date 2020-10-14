OHIO — On Friday, Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Cleveland and Ivanka Trump will be in Cincinnati, according to the campaigns.

No other details have been given about Harris' visit yet. Ivanka is expected to make an appearance at 12 p.m., but the location hasn't been announced.

This marks the third stop in Ohio from Biden-Harris campaign in a week following former Vice President Joe Biden's rallies in Toledo and Cincinnati Monday. For the Trump-Pence campaign, this is the second time this week. Vice President Mike Pence also rallied in Columbus Monday.

The announcement that Harris and Ivanka are coming to Ohio is no surprise as the state has become a popular backdrop for both of the campaigns.

In September, Trump stopped in Scranton and Vandalia at two fixed-base operators with a focus on the "American worker." Pence rallied in Zanesville with a heavy emphasis on jobs and the economy.

Earlier this month, Trump and Biden faced off at the first presidential debate in Cleveland. A few days after the debate, Trump tested positive for COVID-19. He tested negative prior to the debate, though Cleveland officials said that 11 positive coronavirus tests can be traced to the debate.

The number of visits from both tickets in the last month is an ode to the tight race in the Buckeye State. Biden holds a 0.3 percent lead over Trump in Ohio, according to a polling average from FiveThirtyEight.

The candidates haven't had more than a 3-percent lead over the other since April.