TITUSVILLE, Fla. — He was saved from a shelter in Hurricane Laura-ravaged Louisiana.

The dog is an 8-year-old pit mix



"Sir" has end-stage heartworm disease, cancerous tumors and a failing heart



Contact SPCA of Brevard at 321-567-3615, extension 242 to foster the dog

But when 8-year-old "Sir-Mix-A-Lot" was brought to safety and a new leash on life at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Brevard in Titusville, veterinarians discovered he is dying.

The pit-mix has end-stage heartworm disease, cancerous tumors, and his heart is failing.

SPCA staff is hoping 'Mix" gets to spend his remaining weeks being loved by a caring family.

There is no cost to become a hospice foster, and the nonprofit covers all medical care and food. But the dog needs to be the only pet in the home.

If you feel you are the right fit to care for “Mix,” call the SPCA of Brevard foster department at 321-567-3615, extension 242.