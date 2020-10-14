TAMPA, Fla. — A CareerSource Tampa Bay Job Fair today is targeting workers that have lost jobs due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

One of the biggest sectors of job loss this year in Florida is in hospitality, where theme parks, restaurants and hotels have laid off thousands of workers.

Busch Gardens recently announced hundreds of layoffs.

Unite Here Local 737 has announced Disney will layoff 28,000 cast members between its parks in Orlando and California in early November.

And the American Hotel and Lodging Association says Florida has lost nearly 40 percent of its jobs in the hotel sector.

CareerSource will target hospitality workers during the job fair, hoping to connect laid off workers to new employers.

Alexis Muellner, editor of the Tampa Bay Business Journal, said a recovery will take time. He said it could be two years before the hospitality sector sees a full bounce back from the pandemic, and for some out of work, that could mean retraining for new types of work.

"When faced with survival, it does push people into new territory," Muellner said. "And so the hope is that there are, with the help of organizations like CareerSource and others in this community, help and guidance and understanding each individual and what they need to maybe make a pivot."

If you'd like more information on today's job fair, visit CareerSource Tampa Bay for all the details: https://www.careersourcetampabay.com/jobfair.