TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced that bars in Texas can begin operating at 50 percent occupancy on Wednesday, October 14.

What You Need To Know Bars in many Texas counties reopening Wednesday



Decision to allow reopening left to discretion of county judges



Travis County bars to remain closed for now



Bars in nearby Williamson and Hays counties to reopen

However, he left the ultimate decision to the discretion of county judges, and Travis County, which includes Austin and the surrounding area, will not be opening bars.

Travis County Judge Sam Bisco issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

“Based on the memo from Dr. Mark Escott, COVID-19 continues to be a threat to Travis County. In the past ten days, Travis County has seen an increase in hospitalized individuals, ICU bed utilization, and ventilator use. As such, I cannot in good conscience allow bars to reopen at 50% of capacity at this time. The risk to our public health is too great, especially now that students of all ages have returned to the classroom.

“As we move forward, I will continue to work with Dr. Escott to reevaluate data collected and in fourteen days will determine if Travis County is in a position to safely reopen bars. Until then, I encourage everyone to continue practicing safety measures that will help us reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”

Travis County is not alone in erring on the side of caution. Dallas County, for instance, has opted not to reopen bars for now. However, Travis County residents will find bars open in nearby Hays and Williamson counties.

In addition to bars being restricted to 50 percent occupancy, you’ll find other social distancing measures at your local tavern. Dance floors are to remain closed, all establishments must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., and tables are limited to six people.