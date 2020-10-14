TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama’s head football coach, Nick Saban, has tested positive for coronavirus, the school confirmed in a statement to multiple outlets on Wednesday.

Saban said he found out he tested positive earlier this afternoon in the statement, saying that he is awaiting the results of a PCR test to confirm his diagnosis as he currently does not have any symptoms.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis,” Saban’s statement read. “I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

Dr. Jimmy Robinson and Jeff Allen confirmed in a separate statement that athletic director Greg Byrne had also tested positive for the disease.

“Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19. Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information,” the statement read. “At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals. All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines.”

Byrne said also that he intends to follow all coronavirus guidelines, and encouraged others to “take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”

Alabama is scheduled to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend, and any updates on that game have yet to be released.