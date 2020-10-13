GENEVA — There has been a staggering rise in climate crises since the turn of the 21st century, and humans are mainly to blame, according to a new report from the United Nations released Tuesday.

What You Need To Know A new report from the UN found a staggering increase in major climate-related disaster events in the past twenty years



The report's authors say evidence points to the fact that humans are creating "an uninhabitable hell for millions of people"



Over the past two decades the number of major floods more than doubled, the report states



The authors call for a "globalized" approach to natural disaster prevention

The UN’s Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) studied the “human cost of disasters” over the past twenty years, and the data “confirms how extreme weather events have come to dominate the disaster landscape in the 21st century,” per the report.

In a blistering opening statement, Mami Mizutori, head of the UNDRR, and Debarati Guha-Sapir, a professor at Belgium’s Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters,

Institute of Health and Society at UCLouvain, condemned the “industrial nations that are failing miserably on reducing greenhouse gas emissions to levels commensurate with the desired goal of keeping global warming at 1.5˚C (2.7˚F) as set out in the Paris Agreement.”

“It is baffling that we willingly and knowingly continue to sow the seeds of our own destruction, despite the science and evidence that we are turning our only home into an uninhabitable hell for millions of people,” Mizutori and Guha-Sapir continued. “It really is all about governance if we want to deliver this planet from the scourge of poverty, further loss of species and biodiversity, the explosion of urban risk and the worst consequences of global warming.”

While they did not name any particular nation in the opening letter, it is noteworthy that the Trump Administration announced the United States would be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord in late 2019.

According to a recent study from the Center for Climate and Energy solutions, the United States and Russia are the two countries responsible for the highest per capita greenhouse gas emissions.

Overall, the UN’s report paints a dark picture of human impact on the climate and the resulting increase in natural disasters over the course of the past two decades.

From 2000-2019, the UN found 7,348 “major recorded disaster events” that claimed 1.23 million lives, resulting in global economic losses equalling approximately $2.97 trillion. Over the past two decades, the report continues, the number of major floods more than doubled from 1,389 to 3,254; the incidence of storms grew from 1,457 to 2,034; and there has been a marked rise in massive geo-physical events like earthquakes and tsunamis worldwide.

The cumulative data marks a “sharp increase” in both the human and economic toll of climate change-related disasters in the past twenty years than in the two decades prior to 2000.

“Between 1980 and 1999, 4,212 disasters were linked to natural hazards worldwide claiming approximately 1.19 million lives and affecting 3.25 billion people resulting in approximately US$1.63 trillion in economic losses,” the report states.

The report acknowledges that there have been some improvements in disaster preparedness for regional specific events, saying disaster management agencies in countries like India and Bangladesh have mitigated the death tolls from floods, cyclones, and earthquakes due to improved technology.

Still, the report insists that all nations must adopt a globalized approach to disaster prevention, pointing to the ongoing COVID pandemic as evidence that failure to do so only exacerbates negative outcomes.

“There is a requirement for strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk with clear vision, competence, plans, guidelines, funding and coordination across sectors and in a manner which takes account of the increasingly systemic nature of disaster risk,” the authors recommend. “Public and private investment in disaster risk prevention and reduction through structural and non-structural measures needs to be stepped up to create disaster resilient societies.”

A similar report from the UN’s World Meteorological Agency was released on Tuesday, and it also found that “extreme weather and climate events have increased in frequency, intensity and severity as result of climate change and hit vulnerable communities disproportionately hard.”

The 2020 State of Climate Services report, compiled by 16 international agencies and financing institutions, called on governments to put more money into early-warning systems that can improve countries’ ability to prepare for, respond to and mitigate the impact of such natural disasters.

“While COVID-19 generated a large international health and economic crisis from which it will take years to recover, it is crucial to remember that climate change will continue to pose an on-going and increasing threat to human lives, ecosystems, economies and societies for centuries to come,“ said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

“Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to move forward along a more sustainable path towards resilience and adaptation in the light of anthropogenic climate change,” he said.

Taalas, responding to a question from China’s CCTV network at a news conference, also hailed a “great” announcement from Chinese President Xi Jinping last month that his country plans to become carbon-neutral by 2060. Taalas noted investments in renewable energy programs like solar and wind in China, the source of one-fourth of global carbon emissions — largely due to coal-fired power plants.

While praising the U.S. private sector for its efforts to fight climate change, Taalas also expressed hope the U.S. government — which under the Trump administration has rejected the 2015 Paris climate accord — to come on board. He noted the “common vision” between China and many European Union countries on the issue.

The European bloc wants to become carbon-neutral by 2050, though not all member states agree on how to achieve that target.

“I hope that also the USA will join that club in the near future,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.