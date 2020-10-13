TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — It’s a new record for Travis County. County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant on Monday reported that 97 percent of the county's estimated 850,000 eligible voters had registered to vote in time for the start of the early voting period.

What You Need To Know Travis County achieves 97% voter registration among elibigle voters



Early voting period in Texas is October 13-30



Travis County has 37 early voting sites available



As of noon on October 13, more than 14,000 people had voted, county clerk reported

In a Facebook post, Elfant wrote, in part, "A record 97% of Travis County citizens (854,153) are now registered to vote!!! This milestone has been achieved in large part by our dedicated and hard-working civic engagement army of several thousand volunteer deputy registrars. Thanks also to Matt Flores, our rock star Voter Registration outreach coordinator and our entire VR registration staff.”

The impressive statistic appeared to bear out as the polls opened for early voting Tuesday morning. Lines were long prior to 7 a.m., and in some instances wait times were several hours.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir just after noon on Tuesday tweeted that more than 14,000 people had already voted in the county.

As of 12 PM 14,000 people have voted in Travis County! Visit https://t.co/StJCcmUUcR to make your early voting plan and remember- you have until October 30 to vote early. — Travis County Clerk (@TravisCoClerk) October 13, 2020

The early voting period in Texas continues until Friday, October 30. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Travis County has 37 early voting sites available. A list of those sites is available here.

For a list of Texas voter identification requirements, click here.