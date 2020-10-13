TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — It’s a new record for Travis County. County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant on Monday reported that 97 percent of the county's estimated 850,000 eligible voters had registered to vote in time for the start of the early voting period.
In a Facebook post, Elfant wrote, in part, "A record 97% of Travis County citizens (854,153) are now registered to vote!!! This milestone has been achieved in large part by our dedicated and hard-working civic engagement army of several thousand volunteer deputy registrars. Thanks also to Matt Flores, our rock star Voter Registration outreach coordinator and our entire VR registration staff.”
The impressive statistic appeared to bear out as the polls opened for early voting Tuesday morning. Lines were long prior to 7 a.m., and in some instances wait times were several hours.
Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir just after noon on Tuesday tweeted that more than 14,000 people had already voted in the county.
The early voting period in Texas continues until Friday, October 30. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.
Travis County has 37 early voting sites available. A list of those sites is available here.
For a list of Texas voter identification requirements, click here.