ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 cases and quarantines at Avalon Elementary School have made it necessary to move numerous students to online learning, officials said Tuesday.

Orange County Public Schools announced that all kindergarten, second and fourth grade students would be moved to LaunchED@Home after four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the school.

The positive coronavirus tests caused 38 quarantines in the school, district officials said.

The move will start Wednesday and will continue until October 23, with students being allowed to return to campus on October 26.

“Students will follow their regular schedule throughout the day,” district officials said in a news release Tuesday night. “During this time, kindergarten, second and fourth grade students and staff will not be participating in any school events or activities.”

Citing confidentiality concerns, district officials did not release any information on the infected individuals at the school.

For students in need, curbside meals will be provided and can be picked up and taken home on Monday, officials said.

“Everyone’s health and safety is our top priority,” the news release said.