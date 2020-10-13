YBOR CITY — It’s a talent that runs through the family.

Joseph Palau spent years watching his grandmother make her signature flan — a custard dessert popular in Latin America.

“As a child, I did not like flan whatsoever,” he recalled.

But those times have changed. He’s now a flan-atic and is opening up his first brick and mortar shop, The Flan Factory.

It’s a unique concept – while many restaurants sell flan, there isn’t a place dedicated specifically to the sweet treat.

And what better place to honor his family’s roots than the heart of Ybor?

“My parents had to close their restaurant in 2009 so they’re eager to get back in the business and helping me out as much as possible and honoring my grandmother’s legacy with her flan and some of her delicious recipes,” he said.

It’s a dream several years in the making. Even with COVID-19 setbacks, it’s finally happening.

He’s opening the doors on Thursday, ready to share his grandmother’s love of flan with the world.

“She’d be happy to see that I’m continuing her legacy and making different types of flans,” he said.

And hopefully, he says, others will grow to love it as much as he did all those years ago.

“We hope to see everyone here and make a flan-atic out of everyone,” he said.