Maple farms in Wyoming County hope the next few days can help make up for the loss of Maple Weekend.

The annual tradition was scrapped in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, so some farms are welcoming tours to see what kind of products you can make with syrup. Sap is harvested during the winter, so this season's syrup has already been produced.

Employees at Merle Maple Farms hope this weekend can soften the blow from the pandemic.

"It’s a huge opportunity to potentially recoup some of what we lost by cancelling everything this spring, and cancelling all the fairs and festivals all summer long," says Greg Zimpfer. "There's been no events, and that's where a lot of our product gets sold to. Not only directly by us, but also by other producers who buy our product wholesale, and then take it to events."

Maple Weekend runs through this Sunday.