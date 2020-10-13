Businesses have taken a major hit from COVID-19, but now some areas are rebounding.

Manatee County had a record-breaking month in August. The county reports $1,185,575 in tourism revenue.

That’s the highest grossing month the county has had since 2014.

“We have certainly seen in increase in guests,” said Paul Foster, Owner of Ginny’s and Jane E’s restaurant on Anna Maria Island.

Foster says he has seen more out-of-state snowbirds than international tourists.

“We are so thankful, but we aren’t out of the woods yet,” he said.

Vacation rental owner, Emma Stringer, told Spectrum Bay News 9 she has noticed a dramatic increase in the number of tourists around town since July.

“When we got to open back up on Memorial Day weekend…we have been non-stop since then, like jam-packed,” Stringer said.

Even with more folks on Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach Police report zero mask violations in September.

“With all the people coming in…I will continue to try to keep all my customers safe,” Foster said. “I just hope there isn’t another COVID-19 spike around the corner.”