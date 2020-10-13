ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens man brought an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun with him for a visit to Disney World last month and said they were to keep his family safe from the "civil unrest... in the Central Florida area," according to a deputy's incident report.

The 43-year-old man, along with his family, checked into the Polynesian Village Resort on September 5, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office report.

A bellman found the rifle as he was loading the man’s bags onto a luggage cart. The hotel worker noticed that one of the bags was “heavy to lift” and unzipped it. That's when he spotted a black AR-15, according to the report. The AR-15 is now a generic term for a civilian and law enforcement version of a style of rifle what was once marketed to the military.

The bellman notified his manager, who contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies questioned the man about the rifle, he said he brought it for safety “because of the riots and civil unrest going on down south and in the Central Florida area,” according to the report. The man also told deputies he had a 9mm handgun in his backpack.

The man, who had a concealed weapons permit, also had with him three rifle magazines with 30 rounds each and two 9mm magazines with 10 rounds each, the report said.

Disney World security stored the man’s handgun in the safe at the hotel, while the AR-15 was taken to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge for storage.

This isn’t the first instance of a visitor bringing a gun onto Disney World property.

On New Year’s Eve, a Tampa-area man was caught with a 9mm handgun near one of the Disney Springs parking garages. The man did not have a concealed weapons permit. Most recently, a Georgia woman was arrested after Disney World security found two guns in her child’s diaper bag as she tried to enter Epcot.

Disney World’s policy prohibits visitors from bringing weapons onto its property.

Spectrum News has reached out to Disney for comment but hadn't heard back as of publication time.