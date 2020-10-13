One of Central New York's biggest destinations has been hurt by the ongoing closure of the Canadian border.

In a typical year, Destiny USA sees millions of Canadian shoppers. Visitors from up north make up about 20 percent of the mall's clientele, but not in 2020.

In general, the mall has seen less shoppers due to the pandemic, and even had its intended opening date pushed back during the governor's phased reopening. While major cornerstone stores like JC Penney and Lord and Taylor are closing, many new stores have popped up over the past few months.

As the holidays approach, the absence of Canadian shoppers will be felt at Destiny, and representatives say the feeling of missing out is mutual.

"Canadians miss us, too," said Nikita Jankowski, director of marketing at Destiny USA, "because we offer deals that they can't get in Canada. I've spoken to a lot of Canadians that told me that. Whenever they open the borders, we're ready and waiting."

Shoppers at Destiny are required to wear face coverings, and if you don't have one, they have masks if needed at the fourth floor security station.