SANFORD, Fla. — On any given day, locals and tourists alike flock to the waterways around Central Florida.

A popular spot includes the Wekiva River, a 16-mile long river in Seminole County.

“The river maintains quite a bit of biodiversity,” Jim Adamski, professional geologist and tenured professor at Valencia College, said. “Wekiva Springs is one of the top springs in the state, so we want to protect it and preserve it.”

Adamski is also a member of a troop of volunteers who make up “Friends of the Wekiva,” which has a goal of educating people about the importance of preserving the waterway.

It is an effort that is also met with concern.

Geologist: Anti-Science Rhetoric Concerning, Slows Progress on Climate

"I’m deeply concerned about the anti-science rhetoric going on in this country right now,” Adamski said.

That movement is slowing progress on addressing climate change and calls for policies like zero-carbon emissions, he said.

“Those extreme weather events we’re able to tie in more and more to climate change,” Adamski said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said climate change can impact water resources, food supply, human health, and weather.

“One thing about the hurricanes is they feed off of the energy of the ocean,” Adamski said.

And scientists say the ocean is getting warmer.

NOAA data shows Florida and the United States facing more frequent and stronger hurricanes than in previous decades. Hurricane Delta became the 10th named storm to hit the U.S. this year.

“Science has been subtle for decades, and it’s disturbing we still have people who seem to think it’s not real or that it’s a natural phenomenon or something like that,” Adamski said.

There may be growing support for science. Florida Atlantic University’s Center for Environmental Studies and the Business and Economics Polling Initiative conducted a survey this past summer, and found 89 percent of Floridians — across all political spectrums — agreed that they are concerned about climate change.

Politically, climate change and the environment do not always rank high on the list of concerns for voters, and therefore campaigns, however.

Adamski said there is merit in pushing zero-carbon emission standards and policies to expand renewable energy production.

Many polls show voters care most about the economy, the pandemic, and healthcare. However, subtle issues like the environment could make a difference in places like Seminole County, where in 2016 President Trump won by just 1 percent of the vote.

Businessman Says Most Voters Care Most About Financial Security

“My main issue is the economy,” self-described independent Kenneth Dittman said.

Dittman has owned “Ken’s Coins” for more than 20 years.

Like most Main Street businesses, he is not immune to the impact of the pandemic.

“Very dead, we lost a lot of money,” Dittman said.

A rebound is coming as there comes some semblance of a return to normal, Dittman said. Blaming Republican and Democratic leaders for politicizing the pandemic and research, Dittman said he agrees most voters ultimately care about their financial security.

Much also relies on the pitches from candidates, their policies, and promises.

Dittman said he is hoping for at least one more presidential debate to provide clarity before he casts his November ballot.

“I will probably vote for Trump, because of the economy,” Dittman said. “But having a businessman with no political savvy isn’t great, but having someone in office for 47 years that hasn’t produced anything isn’t great either. I really wish we had another option.”