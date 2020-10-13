HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Furniture Market is underway and it usually brings in people from all over the world.



Tomasz Wiktorski, with the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Furniture, says he's very thankful to be at the High Point Furniture Market this fall, especially after the spring market was canceled.



Wiktorski says it wasn't easy getting permission to travel to the states for the market because they had to get special permission from North Carolina.



He also says they're trying to develop more American partners since the U.S. furniture market is the world's largest single market importer and Poland is the second largest furniture exporter.



“We would like to show what we are doing here in Europe and just to give new opportunity to American retailers and also the manufacturers,” Wiktorski explains.



The fall market expanded its dates this fall and will run through October 21.



High Point Market Authority says it is doing this to spread out attendance and account for reduced capacity requirements in showrooms and buildings.