ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of missing mother of three, Stephanie Hollingsworth, is working to generate new leads in her disappearance with help from above, literally.

Earlier this week the Hollingsworth family reached out to several different agencies who have access to satellite imagery.

They asked for help from NASA, SpaceX, L3Harris Technologies, Microsoft, Amazon, as well as GPS and mapping enthusiasts for help in finding Stephanie Hollingsworth’s 2000 Light Pewter Metallic Chevy Tahoe.

Hollingsworth has been missing for more than two weeks.

So far the investigation, which being handled by the Belle Isle Police Department, has revealed that on September 25 her debit card was used at a Bank of America on South Goldenrod and she was seen on CCTV video at a Walmart on South Goldenrod Road.

Now, Hollingsworth's family is asking for help for those that have access to imaging from the skies to locate her vehicle or try to determine which way it have have been headed.

“We are not just asking people who are here in the United States, but can be worldwide helping us,” family friend Larry Miles said. ”They can look and use their tools to try and find which way that vehicle went from here down the road.”

There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to Hollingsworth who has been missing for 18 days now.