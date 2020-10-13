ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders say the county’s COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the right direction, but it’s not time to celebrate yet.

Especially for those younger than 40.

State Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino called Orange County’s numbers "fantastic" Monday, with the county’s 2-week average positivity rate hovering just above 5 percent .

But he had a message for those ages 15 to 35.

“Please, help us, to control, and keep the pandemic below 5 percent of our community,” Pino said.

The county saw an increase of 126 cases since Sunday, and Pino says more than 50 percent of those are people aged 15 to 35.

He says they’re tracing a lot of those cases to the areas in and around the University of Central Florida where many students live off campus.

"Because of some of those areas are outside of the influence of the University and their regulations, so it’s a free for all kind of thing, so that’s the concern,” Pino said.

Students Hunter Cowper and Anthony Barrelli are roommates off campus.

"There are a lot of people who are still going out to clubs and bars and stuff," Borrelli said. "Personally I’m not a fan of it."

Hearing that the percentage of cases is continuing to trend younger and younger, Cowper and Borrelli said it makes them want to keep up the precautions.

“It definitely makes me want to be more cautious, especially wearing a mask anytime I’m inside, anywhere,” Cowper said.

Pino says everyone in that demographic is going to need help, because even though the numbers in Orange County are where he would like them to be, he says the county saw this same trend with young people before the surge in cases from Memorial Day.

“If we continue to increase this age, it will go into the older segment of the population again," he said. "If it goes there, we are going to have the same issue we experienced 4 months ago."

The county reported 14 new deaths since Friday, but Pino says the vast majority of those continue to be people in nursing homes.