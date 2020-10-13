A local card magician is hoping to get back to work after the pandemic put a halt on his entertainment business.

Dan Uzunoff of Cicero is known for entertaining large crowds with an abundance of card tricks.

"I knew this is what I wanted to do. I knew this was going to be my passion, career," said Uzunoff.

In life, we have to play the hand we're dealt with. Uzunoff, 39, is playing out a difficult hand.

He's been delighting audiences at weddings, private parties, and shows for more than 14 years. But in March, most of his gigs were canceled as the pandemic wiped out his schedule.

"It single-handedly crippled my business. I had 14 weddings that I was supposed to entertain at; every single one of them got canceled. I had five after-prom parties that I so looked forward to; all the prom parties were canceled," said Uzunoff.

If you've had the chance to see him in action, you'd likely be awed by his skills. The self-taught magician began learning his craft in elementary school after reading several books.

"Let’s just say this one right here, 'Practical Mental Magic.' It's kind of weird because it looks like a scary story, but what it is, it's a book about, it's not card tricks, it's more about hypnotism," he said.

His talent is too good not to be put to use. It was a difficult summer, as Dan was forced to work a few part time jobs at local golf courses.

As he looks through pictures of his favorite gigs, he's optimistic he'll be entertaining big crowds once again.

"In a perfect world, yes, I want it to be back to normal. I want to entertain, that's all I want to do; I live for it," he said.

He continues to study and says he'll be ready to perform at weddings and big parties as soon as he can.

You can check out the Dan Uzunoff Entertainment Facebook page for updates.