CINCINNATI — The presidential election is just around the corner, and as Joe Biden makes his visit to Cincinnati, supporters on both sides are making their voices heard.

Around 50 Biden supporters and 50 President Donald Trump supporters showed up to welcome the former vice president to Cincinnati, and opinions were flying back and forth across the street.



The race between Trump and Biden remains tight in the Buckeye State. As of Oct. 13, Biden is the currently leader with a less than one point lead over Trump. Over the past few months, the candidates haven't had a more than three-point lead over the other, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Not only are the poll numbers showing just how tight this race is, but so are the supports who are stressing the importance of this election.

University of Cincinnati student Chaz Stemp said through his eyes, Ohioans seem to me more divided over the candidates this year than in the previous election, but it's not a surprise.



“Ohio is super divided; it’s a swing state,” he said. “They are neck and neck in points. So, we wanted to come out here and support (Biden). I’m from a very conservative area, and there is a lot of opposition against Biden. And we just wanted to be some college students that showed support.”



Trump supporter Michael Connaughton said with so many people opposed to the president, it was the group’s responsibility to show up, even if it was not for a Trump rally.



He expects to see more support for Trump in Cincinnati this election.



“The people in the inner cities are fed up,” Connaughton said. "They are fed up with the Democratic party. They haven’t done a thing to help people ever.”



Stemp said he is a little disappointed he wasn’t able to greet Biden upon his arrival as Biden arrived through a side entrance. But he’s still happy he was able to show his support.

“With the pandemic and stuff, I would rather show my support out here safely than in there unsafely.”



During Biden’s visit, he spoke about health care, the pandemic and the economy. Encouraging people to vote, he said this is most important election of our lifetimes.



And the crowds outside seem to agree, standing firm for their candidates.



“You can tell with the amount of enthusiasm, not just with our group but with the people driving by, that there’s a lot of people on the Trump train,” Connaughton said.



“Vote Biden-Harris,” Stump said.