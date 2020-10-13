TEXAS — Following a great deal of back-and-forth ahead of the early voting period, a U.S. federal appeals court on Monday upheld Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott’s limit on mail ballot drop-off locations.

The move by the governor limits every county in Texas, regardless of size and population, to one location.

A federal judge last Friday halted the order. That was contested by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and a stay was granted by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Abbott said the order was issued in order to protect the integrity of the election. Critics maintain the move constitutes voter suppression.

The Federal Court of Appeals upholds my proclamation about mail-in ballots saying that it actually expanded access to voting by allowing drop-offs before election day.



Critics were clearly clueless about the legality of my action & simply voiced prejudicial political opinions. https://t.co/zKMX4CpBrg — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 13, 2020

The three judges listed in Monday’s ruling were appointed by President Donald Trump.

Numerous Texas counties originally offered multiple mail ballot drop-off locations. That includes Harris County, which has a population of more than 4.7 million people and originally had 11 locations. Dallas County initially had five locations.

President Trump has repeatedly stated that widespread mail-in voting will lead to fraud, though there is no evidence supporting that.

In order to vote by mail in Texas you must be 65 years old or older, be sick or have a disability, be out of your county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period, or in jail but otherwise qualified to vote.

