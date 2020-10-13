WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett sat silently through opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Republicans praised her qualifications and credentials, while chiding their Democratic colleagues to avoid the spectacle of the hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) colorfully referred to as "a freak show."

Democrats called the hearings a "sham" as Americans go without a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill, while claiming that Judge Barrett is a threat to health care during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, she will face questions from the Senators directly, as Republicans push for a new justice before Election Day, while Democrats appeal to let the voters decide who will fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

This is a developing story. Read below for live updates throughout the day.

9:15 a.m. EDT

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) opened the second day of hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett by slamming Democrats for talking about health care and emotions, before launching into a campaign-style speech about the Affordable Care Act and decrying the amount of money Democrats have raised.

“All of you want to impose Obamacare in South Carolina – we don’t want it,” Sen. Graham said. “My fate will be left up to the people in South Carolina."

It is worth noting that Graham is currently seeking re-election and his opponent, Jaime Harrison, raised a record $57 million in the third quarter.

"I don’t know what’s going on out there," Sen. Graham said about campaign finance when asking about the landmark Citizens United decision.

Judiciary members Sens. Tillis, Ernst, and Cornyn are currently seeking re-election – and, of course, Sen. Harris is running for Vice President.

Judge Barrett said that she is an "originalist" like the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, whom Barrett referred to as a "mentor."

“I interpret the Constitution as a law," she said, "and I understand it to have the meaning that it had at the time people ratified. That meaning doesn’t change over time and it’s not up to me to update it.”

Earlier

The mood is likely to shift to a more confrontational tone as Barrett, an appellate court judge with very little trial court experience, is grilled in 30-minute segments Tuesday by Democrats gravely opposed to President Donald Trump’s nominee, yet virtually powerless to stop her rise.

“This should not be President Trump’s judge,” said former presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). “This should be your judge."

According to an ABC News-Washington Post poll released Monday, a majority of Americans want the next president to decide who will sit on the Supreme Court.

With her husband and six of their seven children behind her in a hearing room off-limits to the public and altered for COVID-19 risks, Barrett delivered views at odds with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon whose seat Trump nominated her to fill, laying out a judicial philosophy she has likened to that of her conservative mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

“Courts are not designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life,” declared the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge, removing the protective mask she wore most of the day to read from a prepared statement.

Americans “deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as they are written,” Barrett told the committee.

The Senate, led by Trump’s Republican allies, is pushing Barrett’s nomination to a quick vote before Nov. 3, and ahead of the the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is to hear a week after the election.

Republicans also hope to seat Barrett quickly enough to hear any legal challenges after the election. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut was among several Democrats demanding that Barrett pledge not to take part in any election case. She has made no such commitment.

The start of the four-day hearings followed a White House event announcing her nomination just over two weeks ago, in which most of the audience did not wear masks. The event has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus.

More than two dozen people linked to the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event, including the two GOP senators, have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Barrett and her family went maskless at the event. She and her husband, Jesse, tested positive for the virus earlier this year and recovered, administration officials have said.

Democrats already were enraged that Republicans are moving so quickly, having refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee after Scalia’s death in February 2016, well before that year’s election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.