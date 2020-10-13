ORLANDO, Fla. — Giggles, smiles and pure joy. That's the atmosphere inside one Orange County A+Teacher's classroom.

What You Need To Know Sanricka Cullers teaches kindergartners at Little River Elementary School



Her students enjoy her hands-on experiments



Sanricka Cullers teaches kindergartners at Little River Elementary School and was nominated for the way she makes learning magical.

Walk past Cullers' classroom and you'll hear her and her students break out in song. She describes her classroom with a smile saying, "It's very loud and energetic."

Cullers doesn't miss a beat though. Her students enjoy her hands-on experiments from creating and blowing bubbles to making edible play dough. She even finds time to turn cartwheels with the kids.

"But I just want to make sure that they want to come to school every day — that they're having fun with school," she said.

It was a lesson she learned early on when she was a child thanks to her aunt Tiffany who was a daycare owner and teacher in Pensacola.

''She passed away two years ago but she was always a teacher and kids loved her," Cullers said. "I just loved the way the way that kids gravitated towards her. I loved the way that she inspired them and how the kids were always having so much fun in their class and I was like, 'I want to do that. I want to become a teacher like my Auntee Tiffany. I want to make it fun — make them laugh and just enjoy being in school.'"