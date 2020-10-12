WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus on “consecutive days,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement Monday.

“I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley wrote of Trump, adding that the test was “not used in isolation for the determination of the President’s negative status.”

Instead, a combination of various medical data informed the medical team’s decision that the president is “not infectious to others,” Conley said.

“Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture date, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication,” Conley wrote.

The memo did not clarify on what day the president first tested negative for the disease using the newer 15-minute test after Trump revealed his COVID diagnosis on Oct. 2.

Conley had said in a written memo released over the weekend that Trump was no longer at risk of spreading the virus to others.

News of Trump’s negative tests came just hours before he is scheduled to return to the campaign trail with a rally in Florida — the first stop in a busy week that will include events in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The president will aim for a reset this week, hoping an aggressive travel schedule and Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings will energize his most loyal supporters and shift attention away from a virus that has killed more than 214,000 Americans on his watch.

Trump held his first public event since his diagnosis on Saturday, addressing a crowd of hundreds of people on the South Lawn from a White House balcony. Appearing without a mask and with bandages still visible on his hands, likely from intravenous injections, Trump spoke for just 18 minutes — far less than his usual campaign rallies, which can last upwards of 90 minutes.

He told the crowd the virus is “disappearing,” even as cases have been on the rise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.