ORLANDO— Drivers in one popular Orlando neighborhood may not be following the rules of the road.

Francisco Gonzalez said since he moved to Baldwin Park four years ago, he has noticed many drivers not stopping at stop signs.

“I am really good now about paying attention, looking 2-3 times, just making sure no cars are rolling through because if you see a car coming you think they’re going to stop but a lot of times they’ll just roll right through and you got to be careful,” Francisco said.

Francisco said cars zoom by his condo and many of them don’t come to a complete stop at stop signs.

Spectrum News 13 crews watched as drivers made multiple rolling stops at New Broad Street and Common Way Road.

“I think probably there’s a lot of people that have to go through a lot of stop signs as they go in and out of Baldwin and probably after a few they’re just starting to roll through,” he said.

Orlando Police Public Information Officer Heidi Rodriguez said they’ve gotten complaints about this issue in the past and they do patrol Baldwin Park.

“Our units will continue to work that area and will assign officers to the intersection of New Broad St and Common Way Rd, where they will monitor it, as time allows within their ongoing enforcement efforts,” Rodriguez said in an email.

A reminder for drivers, Orlando Police say stopping at a stop sign means your vehicle’s tires stopped moving and you can feel a slight rock back of the vehicle.

“I think probably if I was law enforcement I’d sit at a few of these stop signs a lot more often,” Francisco said.

