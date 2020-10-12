CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The holidays may be months away, but retailers are already rolling out sales we typically see in November.



While Black Friday is typically thought of in November, some retailers are introducing similar holiday sales in October.



“I think a lot of people are going to be spending a lot of time at home, they might want to start decorating early, they might want to start shopping early,” says SouthPark Belk store manager Suzanne Kilborn.



Belk isn't the only one pushing up the date.



“The percentage of people shopping early is expected to be higher this year so people are really looking forward to the holidays,” says UNC Charlotte Belk College of Business lecturer Cindy Fox.



Fox says don't expect better deals this year, but rather ones that come earlier and last longer.



Fox says retailers especially need holiday income after COVID-19 left them with a financial blow.



“Typically, the holiday season brings in a third of all yearly sales for many retailers, so they really can't miss this season,” Fox says.



Retailers are hiring seasonal workers, but Fox says some of the positions will be a little different.



“They will be hiring more people in their distribution centers and there will be hires in the fulfillment center. There will not be as many hires in the stores as there have in the past,” Fox says.