MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s largest city has thus far chosen not to enforce Gov. Tony Evers’ latest emergency order that limits capacity to 25 percent for indoor gatherings.

The governor announced the new mandate last Tuesday, but by Wednesday, Milwaukee had signaled it would continue on its own reopening course. Hundreds of bars and restaurants have already had their COVID-19 safety plans approved by the Milwaukee Health Department. Those applications demanded a 58-point plan detailing safety precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Some establishments have been allowed to reopen at full capacity based on their safety plans.

In the Walker’s Point neighborhood, Steny’s was open Sunday at just over 50 percent capacity. Co-owner Ryan Steny received approval for his reopening plan in September, but after Evers’s latest emergency order, he was prepared to lay off most of his staff for the second time this year. However, when the city chose to stick to its own plan, he said he was relieved to move forward for the time being, allowing up to 120 people combined in the bar and patio areas.

“Especially a place this size, with the amount of staff I need in for such a big place, we would be better off closing than operating at 25 percent,” Steny said.

Steny said the tavern is able to turn a profit with its current reopening plan, but if Evers’s order overrules Milwaukee’s, the business may close down until the governor’s order expires Nov. 6.

“If we really had to go down to 25 percent again, we don’t think it’s worth it,” Steny said. “We’d probably shut the doors and just open back up when things open back up.”

Evers said local reopening plans only override his emergency order if they are stricter than the 25 percent rule. He encouraged bars and restaurants to apply for a new round of “We’re All In” small business grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.