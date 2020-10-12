TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Vice President Joe Biden made two stops in Ohio on Monday. The first appearance was at U.A.W. Local 14 in Toledo.

The event was similar to a drive-in, with union members in about 80 cars showing their support by giving applause for Biden by honking their car horns.

Given the emphasis on the auto industry in the region, the former vice president took the opportunity to remind the people of northwest Ohio about his efforts with President Barack Obama to save the industry during the recession several years ago.

William Ball said he has been a U.A.W. member for 55 years, and said he's tired of President Donald Trump.

“I’ve never participated in an election to this extent, but I’ve taken a lot of my own money because I’ve seen enough of Trump,” Ball said. “I’ve read a lot on him. My experience over the years...you can’t trust a liar.”

There was a large presence of supporters of President Trump outside of the event as well.

“Anybody that’s in the building trades, anybody I know, are busier than they’ve ever been. That’s telling me that the economy is coming back and Trump is the one to keep it on track,” said Trump supporter Amy Chauvette.

During the event, Biden also spoke about his Build Back Better plan to, “Reward work not wealth.”

Biden said he plans to invest in the American worker and create 1 million new jobs in the auto industry.