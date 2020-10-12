SANFORD, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared Monday at President Donald Trump's Sanford rally, providing support to the president in the country's biggest battleground state.

Surrounded by thousands of Trump supporters who had waited in line for hours, DeSantis said Republicans wouldn't let Democrats "shut down the country."

"Florida people can go to school. You can go to a store. You can do those things," DeSantis said less than hour before the president was scheduled to appear at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

DeSantis has pushed policies that promote opening up the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He praised Trump as a "law and order" president.

The governor also said that Republicans need to "answer the call and fill that seat and confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court."

Barrett on Monday began her first day of contentious Senate confirmation hearings.