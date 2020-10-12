ORLANDO, Fla. — The hanging death of a local Black man has garnered the attention of a high-power civil rights attorney.

What You Need To Know Nevan Baker, 22, found dead Oct. 5 in Orlando park



Medical Examiner ruled death a suicide



Baker's family, civil rights attorney Ben Crump want an investigation

Ben Crump said in a tweet Sunday evening that Orlando Police were quick to rule Nevan Baker’s death a suicide, “but now we learn his hands were tied, teeth missing and face bruised.”

“We demand transparency and a comprehensive investigation so we know exactly what happened,” Crump continued.

Nevan Baker was found HANGING from a tree in Orlando. @OrlandoPolice quickly ruled his death a suicide but now we learn his hands were tied, teeth missing and face bruised. We demand transparency and a comprehensive investigation so we know exactly what happened! #JusticeForNevan pic.twitter.com/B1XYQ1T3m3 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 11, 2020

Police said someone found Baker, 22, in George Barker Park just before 4 a.m. on October 5. The medical examiner ruled Baker’s death a suicide by hanging.

Baker’s family is disputing this ruling. They say Baker was found hanging from a tree, so they feel something far more sinister was at play. “He would’ve never walked this far without his ID, so I know that somebody did something to my grandson,” his grandmother said, adding Baker lived with her.

Loved ones held a memorial for Baker at the park Sunday evening. “We all struggle with mental health issues…we’re not minimizing that,” one man said at the service. “But what we are saying is we need to rule out every single incident, rule out everything, so we know for sure what happened and we can get some closure for the family.”