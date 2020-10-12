CINCINNATI — Making cookies has always been Christina Davis’s passion.



“Baking cookies is just something I wanted to do because there wasn’t really many cookie shops in Cincinnati that specialize in a homemade-tasting cookie,” said Davis.

Now six years later she's excited to have her own storefront

In 2014, she started the Davis Cookie Collection out of her house. And now six years later, she’s cooking out of her new storefront in Cincinnati. This is now where she preps and bakes her cookies to perfection.



“You’re going to get a perfect cookie that has a delicious crunch on the outside, but is also very soft on the inside,” she said.



Her husband, Miles, has been one of her biggest supporters and help along the way.



“I just found something that I really like on the business side, so it just made it a lot more fun and more enjoyable and it kind of brought us closer together,” said Miles.



And after all the years of hard work it finally paid off. On Saturday, she opened her doors for the first day of business.



“I’m extremely excited,” said Christina. “This is a dream come true — something I’ve always wanted for the last seven or eight years we’ve been in business. So, I’m just in awe right now.”



A dream come true indeed. This is a special moment she says she’ll never forget.



Check out the Davis Cookie Collection Facebook page for location and hours.