CONCORD, N.C. – The NASCAR season is quickly starting to come to an end this year.



Seats inside the Charlotte Motor Speedway weren’t empty Sunday for the Bank of America Roval 400 though, and that’s something Steve Steinbacher was happy to see.



“The speedway represents a tremendous economic driver here in Concord, Cabarrus County, and the entire Charlotte region," he says.



Steinbacher is the managing partner for the Cabarrus Brewing Company and says COVID-19’s impact on the speedway has also affected his and other local businesses in Concord.



“Normally, during race weeks, we see a huge uptick of people from out of town," he says. "The speedway does a tremendous job providing tours of not only the speedway but also the community and actually brings busloads of people here to the brewery for tours and to enjoy the tap room so obviously that hasn’t happened.”



Lance Penilla has been bartending at Cabarrus Brewing Company for nearly three years and is use to seeing a good crowd during race week



“Usually it’s a packed out," he says. "Every weekend we got lines that go all the way down to the third post. Usually it’s very, very busy and now with the pandemic hitting, we kind of hit a little bit of a bump in the road.”



Steinbacher says while he’s seeing more people purchasing his beer in stores, it’s still been a pretty rough year for his business financially.



“Our production is down, our sales are down but, again, that’s OK," he says. "I mean I’m not going to stress too much about not doing what we did last year as opposed to doing what we’re doing this year right.”



Steinbacher is hopeful things will get better and right now, he’s glad NASCAR fans like himself are able to finally see the action up close again.



“To me, racing is a great community social sport," he says. "It’s not just watching the cars, it’s interacting with everybody that’s there so it’s kind of bitter sweet that it’s good to go and be there but at the same time know that we can’t do it like we use to.”



The Charlotte Motor Speedway has been working to bring fans back into the stadium safely by hosting drive in concerts and other family events for the community.



Their next big race will be the Coca Cola 600 that will take place in May of 2021.