ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​There’s a new mobile merchant roaming Rochester and suburbs to the east and west, bringing fresh, bright and fragrant blooms to an event near you. It’s a build your own bouquet pop-up flower shop called Bar Fiore.



​Burned out from her nursing career, Jessie Weiss was inspired to hit the road for something new. She turned a used horse trailer she bought on Facebook Marketplace into what is quite possibly the cutest mobile business you've ever seen. It's a flower trailer full of blooms called Bar Fiore.



"It was like 20 years old and rusty when I got it, but it's still in pretty good shape," said Weiss. "I bought it from this little family in Naples and I've just been working on it since like October of last year to renovate it and get it already to be a little mobile farm shop. Fiori means flowers in Italian and my grandmother was a really strong woman and 100 percent Italian and grew up here in Rochester so she kind of inspired the Italian name Bar Fiore."

Weiss networks with other businesses, posts to social media, and books private events like art shows, bridal showers, and birthday parties. You can buy a premade bouquet or design your own. She uses locally-sourced flowers.



"Everyone loves flowers, at least I hope. Flowers just make me happy, and I think they make everyone else happy, and I love being able to just spread a little bit of joy around even if it's just one bouquet at a time," she said.

Bar Fiore is bringing country charm, gorgeous blooms and a chance to stop and smell the flowers to people all over Rochester.