SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. – Coronavirus has brought a number of adjustments for the owners of Hubb’s Farm. The agritourism business has been in operation for 13 years.



Many tourists stop by to walk the corn maze there, along with many other attractions.



Like everyone else, they’ve been impacted by the pandemic. They limit the number of visitor and they have a timed ticketing program that calls for a specific time for visitors to enter the facility.



These changes also come after the business took a hit from Hurricane Florence in 2018. The owners say, in some ways, the hit from COVID is worse because it’s lasting longer.



Sunday was a rainy day. But that weather didn’t prevent people from coming to Hubb’s Farm. One family visiting from Arizona couldn’t talk enough about all the fun they were having, especially on the slide at the sight.