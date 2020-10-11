SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A new program for retail and food entrepreneurs in northeast Ohio is giving them a chance to take their business for a trial run.

Tucked away in a corner, at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights near Cleveland, is The Corner Neighborhood Originals. It's a spot where upcoming entrepreneurs get to show off their products.

"The corner concept is to kind of mimic a modern flea market where customers can experience the inspiration that the artists and makers have for the products that they have," said Dave Willett, the owner and operator of The Corner Neighborhood Originals.

This month, 17 vendors are showcasing their work at "The Corner" and the products range from candles to shirts and more. According to the district's website, its goal is to give up-and-coming entrepreneurs an opportunity to expand their business. The district also has a focus on helping entrepreneurs of color, women, and underrepresented communities.

"It is our hope that somebody takes their product from one or two shelves here in the Corner Neighborhood Originals and actually gets a stall here in the market hall," said Willett.

In addition to the corner store, the district has an Entrepreneurial Food Incubator program. This gives food entrepreneurs an opportunity to sell their goods in a market setting. Recently, Cakefully Delicious has been the business occupying the food incubator with a three-day pop-up shop selling specialty cakes. So far, the pop-up has been a success.

"It has been tremendous. She can't bake fast enough. She's selling out so quickly. I'm super excited for her I just wish she could feel the overwhelming support that she's getting," said Kim Lenor, the sister of Stefanie Lenor who owns Cakefully Delicious.

She said this is just the first step toward her sister’s business expanding.

Information on applying for the program may be found here.