KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA astronauts won't be taking a Halloween trip to space on a SpaceX rocket after all.

NASA announced Saturday that the SpaceX Crew-1 mission, which was supposed to launch on October 31, will now be pushed back to early-to-mid November.

NASA says this will give SpaceX extra time to complete hardware testing and data reviews. The evaluation is tied to a recent launch attempt where SpaceX saw "off-nominal behavior" in the first-stage engine gas generators of a Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA did not specify which launch had the issue. SpaceX struggled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket for a Starlink mission in the last few weeks. During one attempt, the rocket shut down 18 seconds before launch, owing to an anomalous "ground-sensor reading", according to the company. The rocket eventually launched on October 6.

NASA said it had full insight into the company's launch and testing data, and full confidence in SpaceX.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission will launch NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The rocket will head to the International Space Station.