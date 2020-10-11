ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​A longtime downtown Rochester bar and restaurant is closing for good due to the pandemic.

Richmond's off of East Main Street posted on social media that Saturday was its final day.

With a heavy heart we are sad to say tonight is going to be the last night for Richmond’s. Since COVID and the rules... Posted by Richmond's on Saturday, October 10, 2020

Management said they tried to make a go of it during COVID-19 restrictions on bars, but they can no longer keep the doors open.

Owners thanked customers for their support over the years.