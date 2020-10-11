DE PERE, Wis. — The pegs in the sandpaper section at De Pere Hardware are largely empty.

It’s one of the signs of a boom in the home improvement market that has left some supplies in high demand and contractors booking work into 2021.

“Sandpaper has been pretty much empty for a few months, we’re really not getting anything,” said Allen Hoopingarner, manager at De Pere Hardware. “As for paint brushes, we’ll get some in an order and then it will be a couple months before we can get the rest of it back in. It comes in waves. We’ll get stuff, then it will be a month before we can get more.”

It’s a phenomenon he hasn’t experienced in his 15 years working in the store.

And it carries over to contractors, too.

“Consumers are willing to wait two to three months just for that initial appointment to start this process,” said Diane Welhouse, executive director of the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. “Anybody who is looking to do any kind of remodel right now really needs to understand that we’re probably not getting to that project until sometime in 2021.”

You can thank the pandemic and a shift to work from home, learn at home and staycations.

“Folks are utilizing their homes in very different ways than they ever used to,” Welhouse said about the uptick in interior and exterior improvements. “And they’re using them more than they were ever built to be used.”

Both Welhouse and Hoopingarner say planning and patience are key parts of any project in 2020 — or 2021.

“The best thing to do, if you see something you know you’re going to need for a project, grab it right away,” Hoopingarner said. “Buy it. It may not be there the next time you go shopping.”

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry - Milwaukee is holding its annual home and remodeling show Oct 16 - 18 at State Fair Park in West Allis in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

Hours are:

Oct. 16: Noon- 8 p.m.

Oct. 17: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets are $5. Children 17 and under are freezes are retired and active duty military personnel who bring a military identification. Parking at the State Fair is $6, with street parking available.

For more information visit https://www.narimilwaukee.org/.