DARIEN, Wis. — One Walworth County plastic fabrication company needs dozens of workers to start right now.

"We could use 60 people tomorrow if we could get them. It's a very fun business to be involved in," Plasticraft Corporation President Matt Bushman said.

Bushman started the business 30 years ago. At the time, it was focused entirely on a slam-dunk business, Huffy basketball bases.

"We actually rotationally molded half a million plastic bases for portable basketball systems," he said.

But through the years, Bushman now with 1,000 products simultaneously being made in his plant on any given day, realized he needed to diversify into everything from yard essentials to kid's toys.

"We make little red wagons, for our very good partner Radio Flyer," he said. "Over a 10 year period, probably from 2005 to 2015, we made two million of these, we've created a whole variety of customers, in a whole variety of markets.”

With the continuing coronavirus pandemic, he says plastic sales are “sky high.” One of his popular items is his fake rocks.

"People are staying at home, they're working from home. And so they may look in their backyard and say, wow, I never noticed that that looks so good. So they may buy a rock to landscape," Bushman explained.

He says in order to fulfill the demand, he needs manual labor urgently.

The company offers benefits, bonuses, and voluntary overtime.

"We work overtime all the time,” Bushman said. “And we consider that a benefit for our employees and most of them consider that a benefit.”

Meanwhile, the company remains committed to using recycled plastic in as many new items as possible and remains environmentally focused on offering sturdy, time-tested and quality products.

While Bushman is grateful, his company can offer items from his small, rural community.

"It's pretty amazing as you travel throughout the state and into other states or even other countries to see things that were made in Darien, Wisconsin,” he said. “So it's truly a thrill for me to be involved in manufacturing products that are distributed nationally and internationally.”

You can learn more about Plasticraft here.