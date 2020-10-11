CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rain kept most people away from uptown Charlotte Saturday evening, except for Satya and Sarah Hahn.



These two women make up a performance trope called Satarah where they both have been belly dancing for over 25 years.



While there was no formal audience on 5th street, it was the first time these ladies have been able to perform since COVID-19 hit.



“It’s been really tough," said Satya. " Live performances are not happening. There are digital livestreams and things like that but it’s not the same…not having an audience.”



They got a call from Charlotte Center City Partners who decided to launch some new initiatives to help them make money and also bring people back to Uptown.



Every weekend from now until the end of the year, they will offer free and one dollar parking, more outdoor programming, and Street Eats.



Specific blocks of Uptown will close to allow restaurants the opportunity to add outdoor seating, and give performers like Satya and Sarah the chance to perform again.



“It was a really nice call to get that we were going to be able to do this and that Charlotte was kind of making the effort to make something like this happen," said Satya.



The Charlotte Center City Partners created a new website that provides more information on dining, entertainment, and performances planned in Uptown.



