GREENSBORO, N.C. – As North Carolina moved into Phase 3 of reopening, many movie theaters were given the opportunity to open after being closed since March.

What You Need To Know RED Cinemas in Greensboro opened over the weekend



A number of new social distancing and COVID-friendly features inside and outside the theater were installed to ensure everyone’s safety



Under Phase 3, movie theaters may open indoor spaces at 30 percent capacity or 100 seated guests

RED Cinemas in Greensboro opened over the weekend. It installed a number of new social distancing and COVID-friendly features inside and outside the theater to ensure everyone’s safety.Bart Ortiz with RED Cinemas told us that since returning, the numbers are not what they were prior to the pandemic, but they're excited to have the doors back open to guests.“It’s been a little bit of a frenzy, once we got notice that we were able too open, we scrambled and got folks rehired and did some training, got the movies back and now the we’ve been open for a couple of days. Its great to welcome folks back in the space and show movies again," Ortiz says.According to Gov. Roy Cooper, under Phase 3, movie theaters may open indoor spaces at 30 percent capacity or 100 seated guests. Phase 3 will last through October 23.