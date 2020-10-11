WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans are vowing a quick confirmation for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, as the party — undeterred by coronavirus infections or other distractions — rushes to put conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the high court before the Nov. 3 election.

What You Need To Know Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court begin Monday



The hearings are taking place on an accelerated timeline because President Trump and Senate Republicans want her on the bench by Election Day



Democrats expressed concern about hosting in-person hearings due to the possible spread of coronavirus



President Trump nominated Coney Barrett a little over two weeks ago

The process starts Monday with hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearings are likely to be a hybrid of in-person questioning and some participation via video after three GOP senators — including two on the committee — contracted the virus.

The GOP-led panel has held more than 20 hearings during the pandemic as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues his drive to confirm conservative judges. The hearings have all had a combination of in-person and remote questioning.

Some outside groups have pushed for Democratic senators to boycott the Barrett hearings to protest the accelerated confirmation process and remind voters of Republicans’ refusal to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016, but those pleas were ignored. Still, some Democrats have refused to meet with Barrett and the hearings are likely to be contentious, although not as explosive as hearings two years ago to consider Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed.

Unable to block Trump’s pick on their own, Democrats argue that Barrett’s confirmation would threaten protections of the Affordable Care Act — a focus that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has embraced and many Democrats see as a winning message. The court will hear a case challenging the constitutionality of Obama’s health care law just after the election, adding to the urgency of the issue.

Adding to the swirl of politics around the nomination is the coronavirus pandemic and the role it might play. Barrett was introduced as the nominee at a Rose Garden ceremony linked to a cluster of virus cases, including those of Trump and his wife, Melania.

Viewers should expect to see the 48-year-old Barrett portrayed by Republicans as a principled jurist and person of faith in the mode of her mentor, conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, and someone who will decide cases based on the law, not her policy preferences. Democrats will spend a lot of time talking about the unseemly rush to fill Ginsburg’s seat. But they also will label Barrett a results-oriented conservative whose ascension to the high court would entrench a conservative majority bent on undoing abortion rights, loosening gun restrictions and turning back the clock on environmental regulations and anti-discrimination laws.

At the helm of a process that will include days of televised hearings, Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will be in the national spotlight, a position he has said may benefit his own political standing. Graham is locked in a tight race for reelection against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison that has featured record-breaking fundraising and accusations of hypocrisy.

Graham said four years ago that a judicial nominee should not be approved just before a presidential election, adding that voters should “use my words against me” if he changed his mind. “How good is your word?” Harrison asked at a debate last week.

Graham said Barrett “is going to be confirmed because the president has the constitutional authority to do it.”

He called Barrett a “buffer to liberalism” and said he hoped she “won’t be treated like Kavanaugh.” Graham’s fiery 2018 defense of Kavanaugh helped cement the senator’s close relationship with Trump and generated renewed support from conservatives. Graham’s actions also riled up liberals, who are now pouring millions of dollars into Harrison’s campaign and working to oust the GOP senator.

In direct opposition to Graham will likely be Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif), a seasoned prosecutor known for her sharp questioning in senate hearings.

Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate in the presidential election, will again be in the spotlight as Democrats question a Trump nominee for the Supreme Court. Harris, a former prosecutor and state attorney general, earned high marks from Democrats for her aggressive questioning of Kavanaugh in 2018. Those hearings, at which Harris played a starring role, drew more than 20 million viewers.

Successful questioning of Barrett could boost the Biden-Harris ticket, but missteps could risk harming Democrats’ chances of winning an election they now lead in national polls. “I think there’s probably more pressure on Kamala to actually engage ... in a political way than ever before just because of the fact that she’s on the ticket” with Biden, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said.

In a sign of the heightened scrutiny, Vice President Mike Pence tried to get Harris to reveal whether she and Biden support expanding the Supreme Court, as many liberals advocate. Harris dodged the question at their debate, focusing instead on Republicans’ decision to move forward to fill the current vacancy so close to an election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.