FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear and his family are in quarantine after they were potentially exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Beshear released a video statement Sunday.

A member of the governor's security team tested positive Saturday, hours after driving with the first family. The Governor said his family and the trooper were all wearing facial coverings. The Beshear's were not in contact with anyone else after the exposure.

In his statement, Beshear said he and his family are following the guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) which recommended quarantine if a person is within 6 feet of someone who tests positive and they are with them for more than 15 minutes.

The Beshear family have all tested negative and are not showing any symptoms. They will continue to receive regular tests and will remain in quarantine until cleared by DPH.

The governor will continue to provide COVID-19 updates virtually.