WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Making Rice Krispies Treats is a task many families only take up at the holidays or during special times of year. However, for the Cieslak family, it is a part of their everyday routine.

Carrie’s Crispies began in 2015 when owner Carrie Cieslak began making a variety of flavors of rice crispy treats and selling them at farmers markets and for events. However, her dream was always to open a storefront location. It is a dream that has now become a reality. Last week they opened up shop in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We found this building about a year and a half ago. It took us time to finally close on it, but when we did it was before the pandemic,” Cieslak said.

The pandemic has created challenges for the new business; the store had to push back their opening date. However, not everything has been negative.

Cieslak said that at a time when few new businesses are opening up shop, she has seen customers eager to try something new.

“We have had a lot of people say they have been looking forward to this day, where they could come in and buy their crispies especially now that we don’t have events,” Cieslak said.

Cieslak said the storefront has also helped mitigate the losses felt due to event order cancellations brought on by the pandemic. ​