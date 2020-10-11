ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some small businesses are benefiting from Amazon's Prime Day shopping event, including Crazy Dog T-Shirts in Rochester.
Hard to believe Bill Kingston started Crazy Dog T-Shirts in his basement in 2004. Fast-forward to 2020 and his custom T-shirt business has grown from 6 to 50 employees, thanks to his super creative team and because 85 percent of sales are happening on Amazon.
"I think graphic tees in general are just a great way to express yourself, especially during COVID-19 where there’s so much bad happening. It’s nice to just inject a little humor. I think that is what really kind of helped boost our sales a lot," said Kingston.
Kingston showed Spectrum News around his 70,000 square-foot Crazy Dog campus on Humboldt St. He has 3,000 t-shirts designs and a dozen silk screen printers. There's a good laugh on every corner of every shelf on every tee.
Kingston pulled one tee out with a roll of toilet paper printed on it that read, "Happy quarantine birthday!"
Crazy Dog's humor can now be worn on your feet. Crazy Dog T-Shirts is in the sock business. Those funny affirmations can now be worn on your feet.
"We have many people involved now in just the idea creation, so they will actually meet every day and talk about different designs," said Kingston.
Crazy Dog is also selling face coverings. A lot of them. Kingston says his crew works hard to keep up with online orders.
"Obviously Prime Day is a big day for us. We have a couple deals running and we try to have a site-wide sale as well, just to keep the gears moving. This year we don’t know what to expect because of COVID-19, but it’s going be interesting," he said.
If you shop Crazy Dog T-Shirts now on Amazon, or from any of the featured small businesses, Prime members will get a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day Tuesday and Wednesday.