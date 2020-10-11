ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Some small businesses are benefiting from Amazon's Prime Day shopping event, including Crazy Dog T-Shirts in Rochester.

Hard to believe Bill Kingston started Crazy Dog T-Shirts in his basement in 2004. Fast-forward to 2020 and his custom T-shirt business has grown from 6 to 50 employees, thanks to his super creative team and because 85 percent of sales are happening on Amazon.



"I think graphic tees in general are just a great way to express yourself, especially during COVID-19 where there’s so much bad happening. It’s nice to just inject a little humor. I think that is what really kind of helped boost our sales a lot," said Kingston.



Kingston showed Spectrum News around his 70,000 square-foot Crazy Dog campus on Humboldt St. He has 3,000 t-shirts designs and a dozen silk screen printers. There's a good laugh on every corner of every shelf on every tee.

As Amazon gears up for Prime Days, Tuesday & Wednesday consider shopping small businesses on Amazon now. Crazy Dog T-Shirts in Rochester sells 85% of its custom tees on Amazon. #Shopsmall now and get a $10 credit for Prime Day shopping. @SPECNewsROC @CrazyDogTShirts #buylocal pic.twitter.com/M1K9AL6T26 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 12, 2020

Kingston pulled one tee out with a roll of toilet paper printed on it that read, "Happy quarantine birthday!"



Crazy Dog's humor can now be worn on your feet. Crazy Dog T-Shirts is in the sock business. Those funny affirmations can now be worn on your feet.



"We have many people involved now in just the idea creation, so they will actually meet every day and talk about different designs," said Kingston.

Bill Kingston’s @CrazyDogTShirts has grown from 6 to 50 employees and now has 70,000 ft.² of space for custom tee making, socks, aprons and face coverings. Super funny and super creative people and products. Browse and shop now. @SPECNewsROC #AmazonPrimeDay #tshirts pic.twitter.com/kZ3IupvRwr — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 12, 2020

Crazy Dog is also selling face coverings. A lot of them. Kingston says his crew works hard to keep up with online orders.



"Obviously Prime Day is a big day for us. We have a couple deals running and we try to have a site-wide sale as well, just to keep the gears moving. This year we don’t know what to expect because of COVID-19, but it’s going be interesting," he said.



If you shop Crazy Dog T-Shirts now on Amazon, or from any of the featured small businesses, Prime members will get a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day Tuesday and Wednesday.