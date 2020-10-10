There are hundreds of intriguing murals in the downtown St. Pete area, each one of them with a story many of us don’t know.

PixelStix Founder and CEO Matthew Walker said, “We talked with the local mural festival and they loved the idea of putting those stories directly onto the walls themselves.”

Getting basic information on them all is pretty simple and done all through an app.

“You simply download the PixelStix app,” Walker said, “You would open it up, the walls each have these plaques and what people do is they’d touch their phone to the plaque with the information about the piece will load and they could go ahead and listen to it.”

He continued to say, “These murals are amazing and I think that’s why people are so interested to learn the story behind the mural. It almost is the next question you always have after you get done saying it’s awesome is, 'Who made this?'”

Walker and his team launched the program right when our world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing art lovers to continue to explore the murals and do it safely thanks to their partnership with the Shine Organization.

“I thought it would be really cool if we could take our technology to put the story of that artist on a wall," he said.

Rain or shine, and without even having to leave your car, art lovers, tourists and even locals can learn a little bit about what makes the 727 so vibrant.