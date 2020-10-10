BELLE ISLE, Fla. - The search for Stephanie Hollingsworth will continue this weekend after a contribution from her family boosted a reward for the missing mother of three to $10,000.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, 50, vanished September 25. She took her purse but not her cell phone when she left her home on Monet Avenue in a champagne-colored 2000 Chevy Tahoe with Florida plate Y50XUR.

Belle Isle police officers said she withdrew $20 from a Bank of America at Hoffner Avenue and Goldenrod Road at 1:53 p.m. the day she went missing.

Then, according to a new detail police released Tuesday, Hollingsworth drove to the Walmart at 5991 S. Goldenrod Road. She was captured on security video paying cash for vodka and a bottle of Fanta. Then she drove away by herself, heading north through the parking lot.

Please share this video of missing Belle Isle woman Stephanie Hollingsworth, captured 9/25 at 2 p.m. at Walmart at 5991 S Goldenrod Rd. Belle Isle PD is concerned for her safety and @CrimelineFL is offering a $5,000 reward. We believe someone may have seen something. pic.twitter.com/lWPvjaTGMA — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 5, 2020

Her family set up a command post for volunteer searchers in the parking lot of the Walmart.

Belle Isle Police Chief Laura Houston on Friday announced a contribution from her family boosted the previous reward of $5,000 to $10,000.

"The family of Stephanie Hollingsworth has enhanced the Crimeline reward," Houston said in a statement. "It is now $10,000 for information which leads to locating the missing mother."

Houston said her family is asking for volunteers to help search for her this weekend. Searchers are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the command post in the parking lot of Walmart at 5991 Goldenrod Road.

News coverage continues to generate tips, Houston said. Investigators are checking out each one.

Belle Isle police announced the disappearance September 29, saying in a news release that, "Stephanie suffers from some mental conditions and needs care."

Police on Monday released a short clip of Hollingsworth in the liquor store at Walmart. Officers have not released footage showing her buying the vodka.

Houston said investigators are aggressively working the case and combing through security footage from other businesses in hopes of finding additional clues.

Tipsters can call 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).