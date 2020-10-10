While many local businesses had to shut their doors because of the pandemic, childhood friends Kevin Terkelson and Sergio Raymundo decided to open new ones.

What You Need To Know The Village Grind Coffee Shop opened back in June, mid-pandemic



The owners are childhood friends and New Paltz natives who wanted to take a risk



They say shopping local is important no matter how big or small the purchase

“Honestly decided that we would throw our hat into the ring in this venture and use our contacts, all of our local connections to try and make something else happen and for now it’s working out," said Terkelson, co-owner of the Village Grind.

New Paltz is crawling with local coffee shops, so what makes the Village Grind different?

“Yeah it’s coffee it’s nothing new, yeah it’s pastries it’s nothing new, but our ability to interact with the public that comes in," said Raymundo. “The fact that we’re the owners and we’re here working. We don’t have staff or somebody working for us.”

Raymundo says it’s crucial for people to support local businesses, even if it’s just a cup of coffee.

“We were raised here, my partner was born here and because of that we feel that why not? Why not support local why not shop local? Because we do," he said.