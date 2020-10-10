CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One mother in Union County is creating some very unique jewelry. She takes a mother’s breast milk and puts it into a jewelry piece.

What You Need To Know Alyssa Shehorn started her business Revivisence in April



She quickly realized she wasn't the only one who wanted to make something special out of breast milk



Her business is operated completely online

At first glance, it looks like any other ring.

“This is my Lilian ring,” mother Alyssa Shehorn said. “I can do this in sterling silver, rose gold, plated sterling silver, or gold.”

But the jewelry is anything but ordinary. Shehorn is the founder of the jewelry company Revivisence. She receives dozens of packages a week.



“At the end of the week it might amount to 50,” Shehorn said.

The packages contain a key ingredient.

“So this is breast milk,” Shehorn said, pointing to a bag.

Yes, real breast milk from mothers across the country.

“It’s usually half an ounce to an ounce of milk, and it’s in its liquid form,” Shehorn said.

She dries out the milk and adds preservatives to prevent it from going bad.

“I am able to mold it into the stone and set it into the jewelry,” Shehorn said. “It’s like a week-long process in all.”

Her 2-year-old son, Korben, inspired her to create the pieces.

“It’s a representation of the bond that we shared,” Shehorn said. “That connection is immediate from the moment they are born.”

Ashley DeVoe is a mother who recently purchased a ring. She is almost done breastfeeding her child.

“I knew this chapter in my life was almost over so I needed something perfect to commemorate it,” DeVoe said.

We asked her if anyone thinks it’s weird to put breast milk into a ring.

“The women, no, women think it’s cool,” DeVoe said. “My dad, yeah, he said that’s weird.”

Regardless of what people think of it, Shehorn said, she is just happy to make an impact. She said a mother ordered a ring made with the breast milk of one child, but the ashes of another. The mother’s first child was stillborn.

Courtesy Revivisence

“It’s just moments like that, I realize the depth of what I am doing and what these pieces really mean to people,” Shehorn said. “For some people, like this mom, it is the last tangible thing they will have left of the child that they didn’t get to take home with them.”

It’s a tangible item that has an intangible meaning.